Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Just a week before the finale of "Bigg Boss", Luv Tyagi was evicted from the show tonight.

The announcement was made by host Salman Khan in the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode aired on Colors channel tonight.

Pitted alongside popular TV celebrities like Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta for eviction, Luv was eliminated from "Bigg Boss" after getting the least number of votes from the audience.

"It is quite sad that the show has come so close to the finale and I had to go. I was nominated along with the celebrities and they are more popular than me so in a way I was anticipating the eviction. It's a game. I am happy I survived almost 14 weeks which is a big thing. I thought I would be out in the third week of the show itself," Luv told PTI.

Shilpa, Hina, Vikas and Luv, the four contestants nominated for eviction, were taken to a mall in Vashi where they had to put their point across to the audience on why they should stay in the show.

"All three are very popular celebrities and the huge crowd that turned up at the mall showed their love towards their favourite contestant. I think Vikas played a good game, I would want Hina to win as she is my friend. But I think Shilpa has a chance of winning the show," he added.

Luv, who entered the house as a commoner, initially appeared reserved but later opened up and was good friends with Hina and Priyank Sharma.

"Initially it was quite tough to be on the show. I was confused what to do, how to talk, what to talk and who all to talk to. I was shy but later I understood the game and it just got better with time," he said.

Some of the contestants of "Bigg Boss 11" including Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Priyank, Arshi Khan, Sapna Chaudhary, Puneesh Sharma were more noticeable in the house that has more than 90 cameras while Luv was not to be seen.

He credited Salman for making him realise that he had to show involvement in the show. "I was playing a natural and organic game, I did nothing ever to be seen on camera," he added. PTI KKP BNM .

