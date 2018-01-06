Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Veteran actor Betty White said her secret to a long-lasting life is that she only focuses on enjoying every moment.

The six-time Emmy winner, who turns 96 on January 17, said she believes in ignoring negativity, reported Parade magazine.

"Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, 'Hey, that was great!' It's not hard to find great stuff if you look," she said.

White's career has spanned over 70 years, starring in shows such as "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland", as well as movies like "The Proposal" with Sandra Bullock.

The actor still takes her craft seriously and advises anyone with Hollywood dreams to "do your work." "Learn your lines and come in prepared. Don't think you can wing it, because you can't. We're in show business, which is fun, but take your business seriously, because it is a serious business," she said. PTI SHD SHD .

