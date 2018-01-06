Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) England's Alfie Burden stormed into the quarterfinal of the Kolkata Open International Invitation Snooker Championship at the Hindusthan Club here today.

On the second day of individual competition, Alfie completed his all three league stage matches having straight 3-0 win to get a bye to quarters.

Alfie, Aditya Mehta, Brijesh Damani and Laxman Rawat got one match bye and they will play directly quarters.

Alfie notched up tournament's highest break so far (125) to beat Kolkata's Rishabh Dugar 3-0 before defeating former Asian champion Yasin Merchant by an identical same scoreline.

Kolkata-based IOCL player Damani secured third seed by winning all three matches at the cost of one frame. He also scored a century break against his state-mate Ankit Kariwala in the last frame to secure a win.

Another player from Kolkata, Manish Jain made an excellent recovery from two frames down to make it level against Rawat of Railways. However, his efforts went in vain when Rawat secured the match after black-ball tie 3-2.

Rawat started the proceedings with clearance break of 61 points and went ahead to pocket another frame to take 2-0 lead.

He was at ease to clear the match but Manish put him on hold and showed his class with frame winning break of 57 points. After winning another frame Manish came at par with Rawat and stepped in the final frame.

The decider was tough as both countered each other throughout the frame. But after the black ball tie Rawat succeeded to pot the black and win the match. PTI TAP ATK ATK .

