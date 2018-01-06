'American Horror Story' season 8 is set in future
Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) "American Horror Story" creator Ryan Murphy has revealed the FX horror anthology's next edition will be set in the future.
The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association's semi-annual press tour in Pasadena, reported Entertainment Weekly.
"All I'll say about it is I want to go to the future Â— still topical, but the future, which I've never done," Murphy said.
No casting announcements have been made yet. PTI SHD SHD .
