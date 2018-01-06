Itanagar, Jan 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein today said the state government will always be perceptive of the needs of the police force and encourage them to perform their duties with sincerity.

The deputy chief minister, during a programme at Roing VKV School in Lower Dibang Valley district, praised the security forces for their crime control measures in the state.

"The state government is always there to look into the needs of the police force and encourage them to perform their duty with sincerity and dedication," he said.

Lauding the community awareness programmes of the police department, he said the measures would go a long way in tackling social evils like drug abuse and domestic violence.

Mein also saluted the sacrifices and contributions of Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces and said the people in the border state are safe because of them.

Exhorting the students of the school, the deputy CM said education would help them become responsible citizens of the state.

Lower Dibang Valley district SP Sanjay Kumar Sain, while enumerating the measures taken by the district police to ensure safety of people, said the number of visitors to the area has increased since the inauguration of the Bhupen Hazarika Bridge.

"With the opening of Bhupen Hazarika Bridge, the number of visitors coming to the district has increased manifold. The manpower at Shantipur Checkgate has been strengthened and CCTV cameras have been installed to check illegal entry," the SP added. PTI UPL RMS .

