Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Actor Christian Bale has revealed he has not seen Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises," the last installment in the Batman trilogy, since 2012's mass shooting that occurred during a screening of the film in Aurora, Colorado.

During a recent appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Bale discussed why he has avoided watching his final film in the series.

"Very sadly, I have not been able to watch that film since because of Aurora. I have not been able to sit down and see it without thinking of that," Bale said.

In 2012, a gunman opened fire during a midnight screening of "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, killing 12 people and injuring 70 others.

The 43-year-old actor travelled to Colorado to meet with victims and hospital staff following the tragedy.

Bale, however, said he would "love to be able to (see it) one day." PTI SHD SHD .

