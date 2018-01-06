suspended Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government today removed the director of a premier state-run hospital and suspended three senior doctors for allegedly violating the ban on private practice.

Director, SKIMS, A G Ahangar was attached to the general administration department while senior doctors Altaf Kirmani, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and Syed Wajid Ali were suspended, officials said.

The suspended doctors were attached to the office of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, they said.

The decision was taken on the direction of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is also the chairperson of the Governing Body of the SKIMS, in the wake of a sting operation carried out by a private TV news channel, the officials said.

The channel caught the three senior doctors treating patients at their private clinics, they said. Government doctors have been barred from private practice and they are compensated for it through a non-practicing allowance. PTI MIJ ANB .

