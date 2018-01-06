BES21 HIGHLIGHTS WESTERN REGION AT 2105 HRS
Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 2105 hrs.
BOM11 MH-FIRE-ARREST Mumbai: Police arrest Yug Pathak, son of a retired IPS officer and one of the owners of the Mojo's Bistro pub, in connection with the deadly fire at the Kamala Mills compound.
BOM12 MH-ATHAWALE-MEVANI Mumbai: While Pune police has registered a case against Jignesh Mevani for a "provocative speech", Union minister Ramdas Athawale says the Gujarat MLA was not responsible for the violence at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1.
BES17 TL-FATWA ON PRAWNS Hyderabad: City-based Islamic seminary Jamia Nizamia issues a `fatwa' that Muslims should avoid eating prawns.
