Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Bryan Singer has been removed from FX network's "Legion".

Showrunner Noah Hawley told reporters at the Television Critics Association's press tour in Pasadena, California, that the producer-director requested his name be removed from the credits of the X-Men-inspired drama to not be a "distraction" moving forward, reported Entertainment Weekly.

"I don't really know anything more about it other than he asked to have his name removed from the show. I don't really know any of the behind the scenes of why he asked or when he asked or anything," Hawley said.

FX also confirmed Singer's name was removed from the list of executive producers.

The "X-Men" director has been accused of sexual misconduct, including a lawsuit alleging sexual assault.

Representatives for Singer previously "categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end." PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.