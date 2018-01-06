London, Jan 6 (PTI) Singer Bruno Mars has praised rapper Cardi B calling her a "true star".

The "24K Magic" hitmaker, who worked with the rapper on their track "Finesse", has also advised her to never let the "crazy music business" change who she is.

"I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I'd hope she'd be. Never change Cardi! Don't let this crazy music business change who you are...

"You posses something that can't be taught. You're a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video. I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B (sic)" Mars wrote on Instagram. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.