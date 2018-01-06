Raipur, Jan 6 (PTI) A Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today, police said.

The exchange of fire took place around 3 pm in the forests of Karka village under Gangaloor police station limits in which one ultra was killed, Bijapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation in the interiors of Gangaloor, around 450 kms away from here, he said.

When the forces were cordoning off jungles near Karka, they came under heavy firing from a group of rebels, leading to a brief gunfight, he said.

After the guns fell silent, security forces searched the area and recovered the body of a Naxal clad in "uniform" along with one muzzle loading gun and a country-made pistol, Garg said.

The identity of the killed ultra was yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI TKP NRB BAS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.