By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Jan 6 (PTI) At least nine people have died in southern Nepal districts over the past 48 hours due to intense cold weather.

Six people died in Saptari district and three in Rautahat district due to shivering cold, according to the police.

Many children and aged people have fallen sick in the region with the occurrence of cold waves. Most of those who died are the elderly.

It is normal for people to become affected by hypothermia due to the cold, said Dr Ranjit Kumar Jha, a senior consultant at Sagarmatha Zonal Hospital in Saptari district.

Daily dozens of people suffering from cold are coming to hospital for medical treatment.

In Saptari, 412 schools have been closed for the past one week due to the cold. PTI SBP KUN .

