Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Intense cold wave swept across Punjab and Haryana while dense fog engulfed most parts of both the states, affecting normal life.

Foggy weather delayed some trains passing through Punjab and Haryana and also affected flight operations, officials said.

Chandigarh airport recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Bathinda in Punjab which shivered at 1.9 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

Adampur in Jalandhar district, Pathankot and Halwara recorded minimum temperatures of 2.3 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 4.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar experienced biting cold at 3 degree Celsius while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective minimum temperatures at 4.7 degrees Celsius and 4.6 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala braved bone-chilling weather at 5.6 degrees Celsius while Hisar registered a low of 2.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

Karnal, Rohtak and Narnaul recorded minimum temperatures at 4 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees Celsius and 3 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI CHS NSD .

