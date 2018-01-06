Panaji, Jan 6 (PTI) The Dabolim airport in Goa is set for expansion on the back of expected growth in the civil aviation sector though the tourist state will be getting a brand new aerodrome.

The proposed airport at Mopa in North Goa is likely to impact the traffic flow at Dabolim, but its operator the AAI said it will go ahead with expansion plans at the existing facility to cater to growing demand in the sector.

Goa's lone airport at Dabolim operates from the naval base `INS Hansa'. The first phase of greenfield airport at Mopa is schedule to be operational by 2019.

"There is definitely going to be some impact (on traffic at Dabolim) after commencement of flights at Mopa. The actual impact would be known only when it (Mopa) becomes a reality," Goa Airport Director B C H Negi told PTI today.

"Even after Mopa becomes operational, considering the kind of growth the sector is witnessing, we will need additional infrastructure (at Dabolim)," he said.

"How many chartered flights will go there and how many scheduled flights will go there will be known only after the Mopa airport becomes operational," Negi said.

"As of now nobody (none of airlines operating flights from Dabolim) have told us that they will be shifting to Mopa though there is no such condition that they have to intimate us in advance," the director said.

The facility at Dabolim is meant to handle 5 million passengers annually but it is currently managing 6.9 million flyers.

Speaking about the expansion plans, Negi said the AAI will be adding 2 million passenger capacity to take the total to 7 million." "There are so many areas (around the airport) which remain unused. We have modified these areas to add capacity," he added.

"Three parking bays and expansion of the terminus have been planned at the spot where the old airport building existed," he said.

Negi said the work will start in the next six months.

"In the next three years, we want to complete facilities like expansion of terminal building and construction of parking bays," he added.

"We have issued tenders for appointing project management consultant," Negi said.

The director said the Dabolim facility is closed for civilian flights between 8.30 am and 12.30 pm when the Indian Navy uses the airport for its flying operations. PTI RPS RSY .

