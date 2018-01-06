Photo Advisory First, Photos released upto 4 p.m.

New Delhi: Jan 06, 2018 (PTI) EDITORS: Photos with Captions released today. To view thumbnails of these Photographs, visit PTI website at..http.//www.ptinews.com NATIONAL Bodh Gaya: Dalai Lama in Bodh Gaya (B) Guwahati/Tikrikilla: BJP President Amit Shah visit (B) New Delhi: Yogi Adityanath calls on Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (B) Patna: RJD Party meeting in Patna (B) Shimla: HP CM's birthday celebration (B) Mumbai: Bollywood film directors at a launch event (B) Allahabad: Winter fog delays trains (B) Sopore: IED blast at Sopore in Kashmir (B) Hyderabad: Protest march opposing Triple Talaq Bill (B) New Delhi: Gujjar-Bakerwal resolution (B) Mumbai: Versova beach cleaning drive (A+B) Kolkata: Bipasha Basu at a promotional event in Kolkata (A) INTERNATIONAL Scituate: Winter storm (B) Pamplona: One king of The Cabalgata Los Reyes Magos waves to people (B) Tokyo: Annual New Year's Fire Brigade Review (A) San Jose: U.S. Figure Skating Championships (A+B) United Nations: The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in Iran (A) Madrid: A performer takes part in the "Cabalgata de Reyes," Epiphany parade (A) Edmonton: Deanne Ferguson looks at icicles (A) Castle Pines: Funeral procession for Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Zackari Parrish (A) Hwacheon: Annual ice festival (B+A) Philadelphia: A person runs along the Schuylkill River in freezing temperatures (A) SPORTS Sydney: Aus vs Eng Ashes cricket test match (B+A) Liverpool: English FA Cup soccer match (B) Los Angeles: NBA basketball game (B) Brisbane: Brisbane International tennis tournament (B) Kranjska Gora: Women's World Cup giant slalom (A) PTI PHOTO HS DL .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.