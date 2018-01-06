Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) Weather was dry in Uttar Pradesh with dense to very dense fog occurring at many places in the state.

According to the Meteorological department, cold wave occurred at isolated places in the state.

Yesterday, day temperatures fell in Lucknow, Meerut Varanasi and Bareilly.

It was below normal in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Faizabad, Lucknow, Bareilly and Agra.

Night temperature fell in Moradabad. It was below normal in Gorakhpur, Faizabad, Kanpur and Moradabad.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was 2.6 degrees Celsius recorded at Fursatganj (Rae Bareli).

The MeT department said that the weather is most likely to remain dry, while shallow to moderate fog is likely at a few places in the state on January 8 and 9. PTI NAV KJ .

