Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) "Atlanta" creator Donald Glover and his girlfriend Michelle have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Glover confirmed the news to the People magazine.

No other details, including the baby's name and birth date, have been released.

The Emmy award-winning star said he is excited about the addition to his family.

"I think my partner, she does all the hard stuff, to be honest. She's just very supportive. I haven't really had to change anything. But it's given me definitely another perception on what life is. It gives me a lot of context," he said.

Glover, 34, told Entertainment Tonight that both the mother and the baby are doing fine.

"She's great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now," he said.

The newest member joins big brother Legend, whom the couple welcomed in 2016.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.