Patna, Jan 6 (PTI) Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials today arrested a person with 5.10 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.56 crore from a coach of Bibhuti Express at Patna junction.

Acting on a specific information, officers of DRI Patna raided and B3 coach of 12333 Bibhuti express this morning at Patna junction from which a person Gyan Chand Verma, a resident of Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested with 5.10 kgs of gold worth Rs 1.56 crore, DRI sources said.

Verma admitted that the said gold was smuggled from Bangladesh, DRI sources said adding that the arrested person could not produce any legal document in support of gold he was possessing.

The said gold was seized under Customs Act 1962 and the person was arrested under the provisions of the said Act, the sources said.

On the basis of revelations made by Gyan Chand Verma during interrogation, raids are being conducted by the DRI authorities at the premises of Verma's accomplices simultaneously at Varanasi and Kolkata to nab them. PTI AR SNS .

