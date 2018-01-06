Imphal, Jan 6 (PTI) In a major haul, police today seized WY drugs, worth Rs 3 crore in the international market, in Imphal West district of Manipur.

Acting on inputs from a reliable source, a mini truck was intercepted near NG College Gate in Imphal West by a team of police officers, Additional SP L Priyadarshini said.

The truck, loaded with sandbags, had come from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh.

"When the officers searched the truck, they found WY drug packets tucked between sandbags," Priyadarshini said.

Driver N Ranjit has been taken into custody, the senior police officer said.

World's Yours (WY) contains a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. It is typically produced in a round pill form. PTI COR RMS .

