Indore, Jan 6 (PTI) Lokayukta police today carried out raids at two premises of an electricity department lineman and claimed it had unearthed properties owned by him which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.

"The police raided two premises of lineman Chhaganlal Rathore (59) at Manawar in Dhar district and his son-in-lawÂ’s residence at Indore and unearthed huge amount of properties in his possession," Lokayukta inspector Mahesh Sunaiya said.

He said that the lineman owns a modern house, three plots, Rs 1.91 lakh in cash and 120 grams of jewellery.

"Besides, he and his relatives also have 15 bank accounts which are being probed," the official added.

"The properties unearthed in the raid are highly disproportionate to Rathore's known sources of income. The exact valuation of these properties is going on," he added.

Sunaiya said Rathore, currently posted in Dhar's Gandhwani town, was in service for the last 35 years and was due to retire this year.

He added that police were also investigating information received that Rathore was allegedly running a travel agency which owns eight buses in the name of his wife and son-in-law. PTI HWP MAS ADU BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.