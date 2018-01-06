Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) Police today arrested a man and his son in connection with a fire incident during a demolition drive carried out by the local civic body in a slum colony here in October last year, an official said.

Salim Sayyad alias Salim Lightwala and his son Salman were arrested by the Nirmal Nagar Police, said DCP Sachin Patil, a spokesperson of the Mumbai Police.

With this, three persons have been arrested in the case till now.

Salman Lightwala is suspected to have set a gas cylinder on fire that started a massive blaze in the Garib Nagar slums in Bandra (East).

Salim Lightwala is the main accused in the case, police have said.

Hundreds of families were affected in the blaze which broke out on October 26.

The incident had occurred when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was carrying out demolition of illegal hutments on directions of the Bombay High Court.

Salman Lightwala, with the help of other accused, allegedly set a gas cylinder on fire, resulting in the blaze which gutted hutments and obstructed the demolition drive, an official said.

The inferno also damaged ticketing equipment at Bandra station located adjacent to the slums.

The Nirmal Nagar police had earlier arrested another accused in connection with the fire. PTI DC RSY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.