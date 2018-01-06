Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit today said that the immediate task of the film industry was to draft an action plan that would catapult India to the status of global leader in the entertainment industry.

Holding that the online video platform was going to be the new norm for the entertainment sector, he said, "the next five years are going to be about digital technologies and content".

"To gain greater recognition in the global arena and to further expand our (entertainment) industry, we should work to develop the explored areas and explore the unexplored areas", he said after inaugurating a conference Indian Entertainment Industry: Global Leader in Making, here.

The event was organised by 'Bharat Niti, a social organisation and the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce.

"India and International video platforms are currently looking forward to ramp up their presence in the country and capitalise on the massive shifts in consumer behaviour, he said. PTI VIJ RC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.