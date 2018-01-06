Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at a film studio in suburban Kanjur Marg (West) today evening, police said.

The fire broke out at Cine Vista studio on LBS Road at around 8 pm, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7) Akhilesh Singh.

While efforts were on to douse the flames, so far there are no reports of anyone getting injured, the DCP said.

The studio is a ground-plus-one structure.

Electrical wiring inside the studio caught fire first, the officer said.

Eight fire engines and six water tankers have been pressed into service to put out the flames. PTI DC KRK .

