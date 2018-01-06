Sivakasi (TN) Jan 6 (PTI) Around 860 fireworks units in and around this town, the national hub of the industry, which has remained indefinitely closed since December 26 demanding exemption of fireworks from the ambit of the Environment Protection Act, today decided to intensify their stir.

They also wanted expeditious hearing by the Supreme Court of a petition seeking a series of steps to curb air pollution, including a ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers across the country.

The manufacturers decided to intensify their stir and observe a fast from January nine, the Fireworks Manufactures Association said in a release.

About 860 fireworks factories and ancillary units, employing around eight lakh workers, held a bandh in the district on January three, called by the All India Federation of Fireworks Associations.

The manufacturers here, which meet 85 per cent of the country's fireworks demand, say that in view of the pendency of PIL, traders have not been placing orders and paying advance, which used to help them as working capital.

Stating that there was an apprehension that the court could ban fireworks, they want the central and state governments protect their livelihood.

The Apex Court had on October 9 said that no firecrackers would be sold in the Delhi-NCR during Diwali this year while banning its sale till November one. PTI CORR SSN RC RC .

