Thane, Jan 6 (PTI) Five shops housed in a building were destroyed in a fire at Murbad town near here, but there was no casualty, said an official today.

The fire started at around 11 last night and was brought under control at about 2 this morning, said Murbad Tehasildar Sachin Chowdhary.

The blaze destroyed at least five shops housed in the ground and the upper floors of the building, he said, adding the cause of fire was under investigation.

No casualty was reported, Chowdhary added. PTI COR RSY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.