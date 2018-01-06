London, Jan 6 (PTI) British indie rock group Foals have confirmed the departure of their bass player Walter Gervers, who is leaving the group after 12 years to "pursue a new life".

The band, which also features Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith and Edwin Congreav, made the announcement of the departure of the 34-year-old musician on their official social media account.

"Sadly we have to announce that our mate Water has decided to leave the band to pursue a new life. The parting has been sad but we remain firm friends. He'll always be our brother, we love him and wish him well in his future endeavours.

"We had 12 amazing years touring together from a small postal van to the Pyramid Stage and beyond. It's the end of a chapter, but not the end of the book. We want to thank him for all his time and energy and passion and we want to thank you for all your support from the early days and into the future," the post read.

The group also revealed they are making new music and working on their fifth LP.

"It's gonna be the best yet. Keep those ears alive." PTI SHD SHD .

