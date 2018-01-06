Puducherry, Jan 6 (PTI) Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today had a team of students and faculty of the US based IOWA University besides officials during her visit to neighbouring Kadirkamam village to see the predicament of the Kanagan Eri lake.

Bedi visited the site on her bicycle and the nearly 15 foreign delegates also used bicycles to visit the village.

The team from the university was here since yesterday as visitors to Raj Nivas, the office of the Lt Governor, and held informal discussions with the Lt Governor, an official source said.

Bedi said later in a whatsapp message to media persons that today was her 131st morning week-end visit.

She said her intention was to ensure that Kanagan lake should be cleared of the hyacinth and be given a facelift.

"I would visit the lake consecutively in the next three Saturdays and dedicate it to the people on February three after a prayer at a local temple situated close to the lake" she said in her message.

The Department of Tourism would introduce a boating facility on the lake for the tourists.

She called upon the officials of different departments and also volunteers of NSS and students to join hands and ensure that the lake emerged as a place of destination for the visitors.

Bedi had already launched a clean up programme in Velrampet lake in Mudaliarpet in the vicinity of Kanagan lake.

PTI Cor RC .

