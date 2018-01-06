New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Freight rates for nine-metric tonne pay load section for select destinations rose by Rs 1,000 at the local truck transport market in the national capital today, largely on the back of pick-up in cargo movements against tight availability of trucks.

Transporters said besides increased cargo movements, shortage of trucks in the markets, mainly pushed up freight rates of some centres.

Delhi to Jaipur and Chandigarh advanced by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively.

Rates to Indore, Gwalior and Ahmedabad also moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 22,000, Rs 14,000 and Rs 23,000, respectively.

Following are today's freights per 9-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 18,000 Hyderabad 56,000 Chandigarh 20,000 Vijayawada 59,000 Ludhiana 20,000 Bengaluru 62,000 Kanpur 21,000 Chennai 65,000 Indore 22,000 Mysore 66,000 Ahmedabad 23,000 Puducherry 67,000 Baroda 23,000 Coimbatore 70,000 Patna 25,000 Kochi 72,000 Surat 25,000 Thiruvananthapuram 83,000 Mumbai 27,000 Goa 58,000 Pune 29,000 Gwalior 14,000 Kolkata 32,000 Guwahati 60,000 PTI SDG SUN KPS SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.