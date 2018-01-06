Rameswaram (TN), Jan 6 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government would take up with the Centre grievances of the fishermen including frequent arrests of fisherfolk by Sri Lankan Navy and release of their seized boats, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today said.

"The government will take up with the Centre the issues faced by the state's fishermen including arrests by Sri Lankan Navy and seizure of their boats," he told reporters after meeting a team of fishermen here.

Panneerselvam said efforts would be made through the Centre to retrieve Katchatheevu islet, ceded to Sri Lanka by through the Indo-Sri Lankan Maritime agreement in 1974.

A team of fishermen led by General Secretary of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Fishermen Association M J Bose and Rameswaram Fishermen's Association leader P Sesuraja met the Panneerselvam and put forth their demands including stopping frequent attacks on fisherfolk, arrests and retrieval of boats boats seized by Lankan Navy personnel.

The Lankan Navy had arrested 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen on January 4 for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters off Katchatheevu islet. PTI CORR RC .

