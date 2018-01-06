Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) In the wake of intense cold weather conditions, Haryana government today said that it will set up 30 mobile night shelters in nine cities within a week, a press statement said.

It has also set up 103 night shelters across the state for homeless people, it said.

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain today said that the department was making adequate arrangements to provide the facility of night shelter in all municipal areas for poor homeless people.

She urged social welfare organisations to contribute to better management of the night shelters.

Jain said the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, himself was closely monitoring proper arrangements at these shelters.

The municipal administration in 80 cities has made adequate arrangements for mattresses, quilts and blankets after identifying night shelters, she said.

Additional arrangements have been sought by the administration in Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Yamunanagar, Panipat, Sonepat, Panchkula and Kurukshetra, for which approval for setting up 30 mobile night shelters had been given.

Out of these, 17 shelters have already been set up and the remaining would be functional within a week. PTI CHS DPB .

