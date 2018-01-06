Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) The following are PTI's top Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) The following are PTI's top stories from eastern region at 9.30 pm: STORIES ON THE WIRE: LGC1 COURT-FODDER-LALU SENTENCE Lalu gets 3 yrs, 6 months jail term in fodder scam case Ranchi RJD chief Lalu Prasad is sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail by a CBI special court in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago.

CAL3 BH-LALU-TEJASHWI CBI verdict sentencing Lalu will be challenged: Tejashwi Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says a special CBI court verdict sentencing his father Lalu Prasad to three-and-a-half years in jail in a fodder scam case will be challenged in the high court.

CAL4 BH-LALU-SUSHIL Court has upheld charges we had levelled against Lalu: Sushil Modi Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi says the CBI court at Ranchi, by sentencing Lalu Prasad to jail in a fodder scam case, had upheld the charges he and others had levelled against the RJD supremo before the Patna High Court.

CES18 BH-LALU-CONG Lalu's sentence will not impact RJD's ties with us: Cong Patna: The Bihar Congress asserts that Lalu Prasad's conviction in a fodder scam case will not have any impact on the party's ties with the RJD in the state.

CES15 MG-SHAH Meghalaya most corrupt: Amit Shah Shillong: BJP President Amit Shah terms the Congress government in Meghalaya as the "most corrupt" in the country and says BJP would not try to form the government in the state just for the sake of doing so.

CES16 OD-MAHANADI-PATNAIK Tribunal only option to resolve Mahanadi dispute: Naveen Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik says the formation of a tribunal is the only way to resolve the Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh. PTI RBT .

