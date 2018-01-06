New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Hockey India today named a 33- member core probables for a junior men's national camp, to be held in Bengaluru from January 7 to March 15.

The players will train under coach Jude Felix.

The camp includes Mandeep Mor, Pratap Lakra, Pankaj Rajak, Harmanjit Singh, Vishal Singh, Raushan Kumar, Dilpreet Singh, Maninder Singh, Sanjay, Senthamizh Shankar, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rabichandra Moirangthem and Shilanand Lakra who were part of the 18-member Indian junior men's team that won the bronze medal at the recently-held Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.

The group will be looking at the overall development during the camp and will also get an opportunity to closely watch their senior compatriots go about their preparations for an all-important year that features the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

"It is a long camp and we will be looking at different ways to bring in overall development. While our primary focus will be to improve our skills, fitness, speed, mental conditioning and other aspects of the game, this camp also gives us the time to engage in team building activities," Felix said.

"It is a long camp and we will be looking at different ways to bring in overall development. While our primary focus will be to improve our skills, fitness, speed, mental conditioning and other aspects of the game, this camp also gives us the time to engage in team building activities," Felix said.

