I was a dork growing up: Robert Pattinson
By PTI | Published: 06th January 2018 11:08 AM |
Last Updated: 06th January 2018 11:17 AM | A+A A- |
London, Jan 6 (PTI) Actor Robert Pattinson says he was a "dork" when he was growing up and would often play alone.
The 31-year-old actor, who is best known for starring as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight Saga", said he was a loner.
"Growing up, I was pretty much a dork. I really liked playing warhammer, but I never actually figured out the rules.
I just made up my own.
"So I never played with anybody else, because I was playing by my own rules. I was alone a lot," Pattinson told the W magazine. PTI SHD SHD .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.