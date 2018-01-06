By Lalit K Jha Washington, Jan 6 (PTI) Unfazed by fierce criticism and fears over his "mental" health, US President Donald Trump today described himself as being a "genius".

"Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence," Trump tweeted.

Identifying "mental stability" and being "really smart" as his two greatest assets, Trump in a series of tweets said that winning the presidential election on his first attempt qualifies him as a "genius".

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart.

Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames," he said.

"I went from VERY successful businessman, to top TV Star to President of the United States (on my first try)," he said.

"I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius and a very stable genius at that!" he tweeted.

Trump's tweets came in the wake of a new book titled 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House', and his "nuclear button" comment on North Korea this week, following which political opponents raised questions over his mental stability and fitness.

"I've never questioned his mental fitness. I have no reason to question his mental fitness," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said yesterday when asked about Trump's mental fitness.

According to multiple media reports, about a dozen lawmakers from the House and Senate received a briefing from Yale psychiatrist Bandy X Lee on Capitol Hill about Trump's fitness to be president.

During the meeting in December, lawmakers said they were worried about his mental state.

Yale University has disassociated itself from Lee's comments.

Lee had told CNN that Trump is showing signs of impairment that the average person could not see.

"He is becoming very unstable very quickly. There is a need for neuropsychiatric evaluation that would demonstrate his capacity to serve," she claimed.

The White House has ridiculed such claims saying Trump is a strong leader.

"What's the president's reaction to the growing number of suggestions, both in this book and in the media, that he's mentally unfit to serve as president?" White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked this week.

"The same way we have when it's been asked before: that it's disgraceful and laughable," Sanders responded. PTI LKJ KUN .

