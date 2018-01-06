Cape Town, Jan 6 (PTI) India were 185 for seven at tea on the second day of the first cricket Test against South Africa here today.

Hardik Pandya (81) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24) were at the crease during the break.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 286 all out India 1st innings: 185/7 in 61 overs (Hardik Pandya 81, Vernon Philander 3/33). PTI ATK ATK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.