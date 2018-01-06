Cape Town, Jan 6 (PTI) India were 76 for four at lunch on the second day of the first cricket Test against South Africa here.

India resumed at overnight 28 for three and lost Rohit Sharma for 11 before the break.

Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander picked up a wicket each.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 286 all out India 1st innings: 76/4 in 36 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara batting 26). PTI AH AH .

