Cape Town, Jan 6 (PTI) In reply to South Africa's 286, India's first innings folded for 209 on the second day of the first cricket Test here today.

Hardik Pandya scored a strokeful 95-ball 93-run innings to emerge as the highest scorer for the visitors. He added 99 runs alongwith Bhuvneshwar Kumar (25) for the eighth wicket to keep India afloat in the match.

Brief scores: South Africa 1st innings: 286 all out India 1st innings: 209 allout in 73.4 overs (Hardik Pandya 93; Vernon Philander 3/33). PTI ATK ATK .

