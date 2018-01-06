Shimla, Jan 6 (PTI) Intense cold wave swept the hills and valleys of Himachal Pradesh today as the mercury dropped by a few notches, with state capital Shimla experiencing its coldest night of the season at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Manali and Solan, too, saw temperatures drop to minus 5.4 degrees Celsius and zero degrees Celsius respectively.

High-altitude tribal areas reeled under severe cold conditions that affected normal life. Lakes, springs and rivulets froze, drastically reducing the discharge of water in snow fed rivers.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti recorded a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius while Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Palampur, Una, Dharamsala and Nahan shivered at 0.1 degrees Celsius, 0.2 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius and 5.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature at Una was 22.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar 18.2 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar 17.4 degrees Celsius, Nahan and Solan 15.5 degrees Celsius, Dharamshala 14.2 degrees Celsius, Shimla 10.7 degrees Celsius, Manali 10 degrees Celsius and Kalpa 6.8 degrees Celsius.

The local MeT office has predicted dry weather in the state over the six days up to January 12. PTI PCL ANB .

