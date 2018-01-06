Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) "Wonder Woman" helmer Patty Jenkins said she feels "honoured" to be "changing that conversation" in Hollywood and is pleased to be paving the way for women directors in the film industry.

The filmmaker said she is excited about the future of women directors in Hollywood, reported Entertainment Tonight.

"It's any filmmaker's dream to have an impact on the art form that they work in - and I hope that I do with everything that I do - and I so appreciate being honoured in any way for that...

"It's definitely a huge deal to realise that people haven't been honouring other kinds of directors. I think I wasn't even thinking about it much coming up in my career, but now that I see it I'm hugely honoured to be a part of changing that conversation," Jenkins said. PTI SHD SHD .

