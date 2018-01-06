Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian says pop diva Jennifer Lopez inspires her beauty regime.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star says she makes sure she reads every interview of the 48-year-old singer and pick up on her secrets to looking youthful.

"If J-Lo can do something, I can do it too. That's good enough for me... I read about her when she gives an interview.

"I'm like, I gotta read it - what are her beauty tips? 'Cause look at that woman," Khloe told Entertainment Tonight.

She also revealed the best tip she picked up from Lopez, was to sleep surrounded by pillows as a way of avoiding neck lines. PTI SHD SHD .

