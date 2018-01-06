Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) Expanding the ambit of its popular initiative for young innovators, startups and students, the state-run Kerala Startup Mission has identified a string of new sectors for funding startups all over India on the next 'Idea Day' on February 5.

The innovative, socially relevant and scalable ideas from sectors like retail, real estate, tourism, fintech, robotics, health and medical technology, social innovations in rural areas, transport, cyber security, biotechnology, agritech and energy are eligible to compete in the upcoming event to be held in Kozhikode.

The startups from these sectors would get funding up to Rs 12 lakhs depending on the stage of implementation of their ideas, a KSUM statement said here today.

The Idea Day, envisaged to promote innovation in the southern state, has become a funding gap filler to make the dream of startups a reality.

It has turned out to be a blessing for students, startups as well as individuals at various levels, as they usually find it difficult to conceptualize products owing to lack of funding in the early stages, the release said.

Students, startups and innovators, with innovative products and ideas related to the theme, can apply for the programme.

Applications from outside Kerala would also be considered, provided they are registered in the state, it said.

The deadline for the application is January 12, the statement added. PTI LGK ROH .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.