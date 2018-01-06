Patna, Jan 6 (PTI) The Bihar Congress today asserted that Lalu Prasad's conviction in a fodder scam case will not have any impact on the party's ties with the RJD in the state.

"The special court's judgement to convict and sentence Lalu Prasad will not have impact on forces fighting for secularism and social justice. Congress-RJD alliance will continue in Bihar," Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee acting president Kaukab Qadri said.

The Congress party respects the judicial process and will continue to do so in future, Qadri said in a statement.

The RJD chief was today sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail and fined Rs 10 lakh by a special CBI court in a fodder scam case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury 21 years ago. PTI AR RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.