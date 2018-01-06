New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal today took stock of preparations for ASEAN summit and inspected areas of historic Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid and Red Fort.

The ASEAN summit is scheduled to take place between January 19 and 30 in the national capital.

Baijal has directed all agencies to remove encroachment around the Red Fort and beautify the area.

According to the L-G office, Baijal has also directed agencies to deal with the issue of parking at identified places on a war footing.

"The L-G said that all the civic agencies must take special care of the heritage places in their jurisdiction as they will be a centre of attraction for the international guests arriving from different countries for the summit.

"He also said that the work of cleanliness and beautification of public places should be priority for all the civic agencies and it calls for consistent attention," the L-G office said in a statement.

It also stated that L-G directed civic agencies to work in tandem with market associations of these areas to install proper sign boards. PTI BUN RT .

