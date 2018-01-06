New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Lobia prices drifted lower by Rs 200 per quintal in an otherwise steady wholesale pulses market today due to subdued demand.

However, other pulses moved in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled around the overnight levels.

Traders said muted demand against sufficient stocks position mainly weighed on the lobia prices.

In the national capital, lobia fell by Rs 200 to Rs 3,800-4,000 per quintal.

Following are today's pulses' rates (in Rs per quintal): Urad Rs 4,000-5,600, Urad Chilka (local) Rs 5,000-5,100, Urad best Rs 5,100-5,600, Dhoya Rs 5,500-5,700, Moong Rs 4,800-5,500, Dal Moong Chilka local Rs 5,600-5,800, Moong Dhoya local Rs 6,200-6,700 and best quality Rs 6,700-6,900.

Masoor small Rs 3,700-3,850, bold Rs 3,800-3,950, Dal Masoor local Rs 3,900-4,300, best quality Rs 4,000-4,400, Malka local Rs 4,200-4,400, best Rs 4,300-4,600, Moth Rs 3,500-3,900, Arhar Rs 4,250 Dal Arhar Dara Rs 6,100-8,000.

Gram Rs 4,300-4,850, Gram dal (local) Rs 4,900-5,300, best quality Rs 5,300-5,400, Besan (35 kg), Shakti bhog Rs 2,200, Rajdhani Rs 2,200, Rajma Chitra Rs 6,000-8,300, Kabuli Gram small Rs 7,400-8,400, Dabra Rs 2,700-2,800, Imported Rs 4,700-5,100, Lobia Rs 3,800-4,000, Peas white Rs 2,750-2,775 and green Rs 2,800-2,900. PTI SUN KPS SBT .

