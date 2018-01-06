Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by some miscreants at Harinagar village in the district, police said today.

A case has been registered against seven people in this matter who are absconding, station house officer Kuldeep Singh said.

The man, identified as Adesh Kumar, was allegedly strangulated to death yesterday, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased's father, his son had gone from the house and did not return, Singh said.

Later, his body was found near the village, the SHO said.

The reason behind the killing was not yet known, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem. PTI CORR KJ .

