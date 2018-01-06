New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police will proceed with its probe into the case of a newborn being wrongly declared dead by a city-based hospital only after it receives a reply from the Delhi Medical Council on whether there was medical negligence in the matter, a police official said.

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has received replies from the nine doctors and two nurses of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh who were issued notices last month for alleged medical negligence in connection with the case.

A senior DMC official said that they have received the replies and these will be put up before its executive committee.

The committee will form an expert panel comprising paediatricians and gynaecologists that will prepare a report in the matter, he said.

The process might take a fortnight.

A police official, privy to the probe, said that they will proceed further with the investigation only after they receive a report in the matter from the DMC.

The DMC had sent the notices on December 20 and sought a response from them within 15 days.

The case pertains to a baby boy being wrongly declared dead after his birth on November 30 by the upscale private hospital. His twin, a girl, was still-born.

The infant boy died a week later at a nursing home in Pitampura. The case sparked a public outcry.

Their family has been protesting in front of the hospital after an appellate authority stayed the order of the Delhi government cancelling the licence of the facility. PTI SLB RT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.