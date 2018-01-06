Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said she was pained by the news about the killing of four policemen in an IED explosion in Sopore township of Baramulla district.

"Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Very sad news from #Sopore. May the four brave J&K police personnel killed in the line of duty today rest in peace." Four policemen on patrol duty were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants went off in Sopore town in north Kashmir today.

Militants had planted the IED near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district and detonated it when policemen reached the scene, an official said. PTI TAS GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.