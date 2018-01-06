Los Angeles, Jan 6 (PTI) Singer Miley Cyrus has helped "The Voice" contestant Janice Freeman and her family find a new home.

The 25-year-old singer also gave Janice some money to start to live comfortably.

Janice, who competed on Cyrus' team during season 13 of the singing competition, wrote on Twitter, "She found us placement until we found permanent housing, gave me the deposit, covered me for 6 months so I can get on my feet! "Miley Cyrus you are one of my closest friends and what you did for me and my family I'm praying GOD gives you the desire of your heart!" She also posted an emotional Instagram live video expressing her appreciation for Cyrus.

"Miley, you are my dawg, like my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end. You got somebody that got your back..." she said in the clip. PTI SHD SHD .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.