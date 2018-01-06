New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is the need of the hour to inculcate a sense of commitment, discipline and responsibility among the younger generation, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu said today.

Everyone must join one of the NCC courses during their student days to get a national outlook and become responsible citizens of the country, he said.

Inaugurating the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp, 2018 at the DGNCC camp here, the vice president said NCC was the largest uniformed youth organisation in the world.

NCC brings together youths hailing from different parts of the country, including from remote and tribal areas, and fosters the spirit of brotherhood, builds character and inculcates values of selfless service, concern for fellow citizens and community service, he emphasised.

"It (NCC) will give you an opportunity to interact with cadres not only from other parts of the country, but also from friendly foreign nations during the course of this camp," Naidu said while addressing the cadets.

"This will be a unique opportunity not only to understand your country better, but also to widen your horizon. This camp will also highlight the essence of universal brotherhood transcending through national and international boundaries," he said.

Naidu lauded the NCC's contribution in times of crisis like earthquakes and floods and also towards creating awareness among masses about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, AIDS, adult education, dowry and corruption.

The vice president recalled that during school and college days, he used to be fascinated to wear the NCC uniform as it generated a sense of patriotism, belongingness for the country along with discipline.

"I feel the same today when I watch the Guard of Honor," he said.

Naidu also lauded the NCC for its immense contribution towards the cleanliness campaign with almost 10 Lakhh cadets participating in its various events. PTI PLB SRY .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.