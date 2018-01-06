London, Jan 6 (PTI) Scientists have found that patients with Parkinson's disease have more errors in the mitochondrial DNA within the brainstem, leading to increased cell death in that area.

The study revealed that surviving brain cells in the brainstem have more copies of mitochondrial DNA and this has not been identified before.

"Our study is a major step forward in gaining an enhanced insight into the serious condition," said Joanna Elson, from the Newcastle University in the UK.

"Only by understanding the complexities of what happens in specific cell-types found in specific areas of the brain during this disease can targeted treatments for Parkinson's disease be produced," Elson said.

The study, published in the journal Annals of Neurology, shows that in Parkinson's disease a brainstem region called the pedunculopontine nucleus (PPN) develops changes in DNA found in mitochondria - the batteries of the cell - as they produce and store energy that cells can use.

The research looked at cholinergic neurons that are responsible for producing the brain chemical acetylcholine, which is released by cholinergic nerve cells to send signals from one neuron to another.

Death of these cells in the PPN is believed to be the cause of some of the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as problems with attention, walking and posture.

"This is the only study to date to characterise mitochondrial DNA errors in cholinergic neurons, a neuronal population that is highly vulnerable to cell death in Parkinson's disease patients," Elson said.

"With this work, we are beginning to understand the role that changes in mitochondrial DNA play in the death of cholinergic neurons, which has been shown to be pivotal in the onset and progression of motor and non-motor Parkinson's disease symptoms," Elson added. PTI SNE SNE .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.